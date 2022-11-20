Malaysia election: Umno chief Zahid facing calls to step down after dismal results

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno president Zahid Hamidi has started facing calls to step down as the party president in the immediate aftermath of his party’s resounding defeat at Malaysia’s general elections on Saturday.

Johor Menteri Besar and party supreme council member Onn Hafiz Ghazi said on Sunday that Zahid should “graciously” step aside, emulating his predecessor Najib Razak, who stepped down as Umno president after Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) suffered their first ever electoral defeat at the 2018 elections.

Datuk Onn, in a statement, said that Umno had fallen to a “Malay political tsunami” and that the party has been roundly rejected by the Malay electorate.

“If we don’t change now, we would not win even a single seat in the future,” Mr Onn said on his Facebook page. He said removing Zahid would be the “first step” towards rejuvenating the party.

BN only won 30 seats in Malaysia’s elections on Saturday, but still looks poised to be a minority partner in the federal government by working with either of the two biggest blocs - Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), which largely swept away Umno’s traditional seats. Malaysia currently has a hung Parliament.

Discontent and rumblings within Umno with Zahid’s leadership had started late on Saturday as it was apparent that Zahid’s confident plan for BN to win a simple majority on its own would not materialise. The party is holding a series of meetings on Sunday to decide on its next course of action.

Zahid, who has been party president for four years, narrowly held on to his Bagan Datuk seat for the seventh consecutive term, but is expected to face a leadership challenge during the Umno elections that are set to be held within six months.

Zahid acknowledged the result in a statement late on Saturday, saying that the result was a “big signal” for BN, making no mention of his own position as Umno and BN chief.

He however said that BN is committed to helping form a stable government, and said that the party was prepared to set aside “sentimental differences” that it had previously. Both PN and PH have claimed to have the numbers to form the next federal government - which ostensibly has to happen with BN’s backing.

While Zahid’s statement indicated willingness to cooperate with other parties without mentioning names, senior Umno leader Hishamuddin Hussein indicated that BN would not work with arch-rivals PH. BN had previously joined hands in PN to prop up a mixed coalition government with a single digit majority from 2020 until polls were triggered.

Datuk Seri Hishamuddin is related to Johor Menteri Besar Mr Onn, who is his nephew.

Zahid is also facing 47 corruption charges and is seen as one of the key orchestrators of the move to hold snap elections amidst the country’s year-end monsoon floods.

PH won 82 seats in Malaysia’s elections on Saturday, with PN winning 73 seats. BN won 30 seats while Sarawak-based Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) won 22 seats. Sabah coalition Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) won six seats. The fragmented political landscape makes it unlikely that any government will be formed with a supermajority.

The concurrent state assembly elections also served up no clear winners in in Pahang and Perak, both former Umno-led states.. Any federal-level compact will likely be mirrored in similar arrangements to break the impasse at these hung state assemblies.