Malaysia election: Sons of late PAS spiritual leader Nik Aziz fight in opposing camps

KOTA BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two sons of deceased PAS icon Nik Aziz Nik Mat will be contesting in opposing camps.

The late leader's eldest son Nik Omar Nik Aziz sprang a surprise at a nomination centre in Kelantan on Saturday (April 28), when he turned up to submit his nomination form to contest the Chempaka state seat as a candidate for Parti Amanah Negara.

He had earlier indicated that he won't be contesting.

Meanwhile, Nik Aziz's fourth son Nik Abduh is contesting the Bachok seat as a PAS candidate.

Amanah is the splinter party of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), and are bitter rivals.

Amanah is one of the four parties that make up opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Cempaka was held by Datuk Nik Aziz until his death in February 2015 at the age of 84. The revered Nik Aziz was the spiritual leader of PAS and also former Kelantan menteri besar.

The Kelantan state assembly has since 1990 been led by a PAS government.

PAS, PH, and Barisan National, the main opposition party in Kelantan, are contesting all the 14 parliament and 45 state seats in Kelantan.

Nik Abduh was moved from the relatively safer Pasir Mas parliamentary seat to the risky Bachok seat where BN chieftain Datuk Awang Adek Hussin is vying to regain the seat he lost by razor thin vote-majority.

In a related development, PAS has sacked Mr Nik Omar, a party member, for the move to contest for a rival party.

"We took the decision to sack Nik Omar immediately, right after he contested for another party," PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan was quoted as saying by Malaysia's Berita Harian. “We did not humiliate Nik Omar, instead he embarrassed himself and his family. Nik Omar did something that humiliated the political stand of his own family members.”

PAS is fielding in Cempaka an unknown candidate Ahmad Fathan Mahmood.