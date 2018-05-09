Malaysia election: Small fire breaks out at Selangor's Taman Subang Perdana polling centre

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A small fire broke out at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Seksyen U3 polling centre at Taman Subang Perdana in Selangor on Malaysia's general election polling day on Wednesday (May 9).

The 12.30pm fire, caused by a short-circuit at the school's hall, was quickly put out by firemen at the scene.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said no one was hurt in the incident and the voting process was not interrupted.

"The fire was quickly extinguished by firemen from the Kota Anggerik fire station," said the spokesman.

The polling centre is under the Sungai Buloh parliamentary and Kota Damansara state seat.