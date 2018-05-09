Malaysia election: Senior citizen collapses and dies while queueing to vote in Petaling Jaya

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A senior citizen who was waiting in line to cast his vote in Malaysia's general election on Wednesday (May 9) collapsed and died.

Lor Voon Chor, aged 78, was at the SMK (P) Taman Petaling polling station before he fainted at around 9.30am local time.

Lor, who was using a walking stick, was accompanied by his wife and son to the polling station.

"A policeman at the scene called 999 for assistance and a medical team arrived from the University Malaya Medical Centre.

"The medical officer at the scene pronounced the man dead at 9.45am.

"The deceased's wife and children said he suffered from heart and lung issues, as well as diabetes," district OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din said.