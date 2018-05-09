Malaysia election: Polling clerk dies after complaining of upset stomach

RAUB (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A polling clerk with the Election Commission (EC) died from an unknown cause in the course of duty on Malaysia's general election polling day on Wednesday (May 9).

Rozaliza Mohd Said, 49, collapsed outside the toilet at the voting centre in Balai Raya, Kampung Baru Sempalit at about 2pm on Wednesday.

Minutes earlier, she had complained of an upset stomach before being accompanied by her daughter to the toilet to ease herself.

She then collapsed outside the toilet without regaining consciousness.

OCPD Supt Wan Zahari Wan Busu said the victim worked as a clerk at SM Tengku Kudin. He said Rozaliza and her daughter were both assisting the EC in manning booths at the polling centre.

"At about 2.15pm, we received a distress call informing us of a woman who fainted at the centre. We deployed a team to carry out an investigation at the site," he said.

Supt Wan Zahari said checks showed the victim was assigned to be a polling clerk in the third polling stream. He said the victim's daughter, aged 23, was by her side when she fainted.

An ambulance was called in and Rozaliza was pronounced dead at the site.

"The victim's daughter said her mother was not suffering from any illness. We have sent her remains to Raub Hospital for a post-mortem," Supt Wan Zahari said.