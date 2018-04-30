Malaysia election: PKR V-P takes Election Commission to court over nomination rejection

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Tian Chua has filed a suit to reverse the rejection of his nomination to contest for the Batu parliamentary constituency.

The suit filed at the High Court on Monday (April 30) morning named election returning officer Anwar Md Zain and the Election Commission (EC) as respondents.

Anwar had rejected Chua's nomination last Saturday, stating that election rules disqualified him on account of a RM2,000 fine (S$674) imposed by the courts for insulting a police officer.

Chua, who held the Batu parliamentary seat since 2008, sought a declaration that he was qualified to run for the seat in GE14, under Article 48(1)(e) of the Federal Constitution.

Batu, a seat in Kuala Lumpur, was expected to be retained easily by the opposition, which is already facing an uphill battle to unseat Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The seat will be contested by Gerakan vice-president Dominic Lau, Batu Parti Islam SeMalaysia chief Azhar Yahya and two other independent candidates - P. Prabakaran and Datuk Panjamorthy Muthusamy.