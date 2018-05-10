Malaysia election: People's tsunami for government change, says Lanang parliamentary seat winner

SIBU (BERNAMA) - Lanang parliamentary seat winner Alice Lau Kiong Yieng of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) has described the Pakatan Harapan candidates' recent wave of victories as a "people's tsunami" which wants to see a change in government.

She retained the seat with a large 14,546 vote-majority, defeating Barisan Nasional's (BN) Kelvin Kong Sien Chiu and Ms Priscilla Lau of the Peace party in the 14th general election on Wednesday (May 9).

"In 2013, (Datuk Seri) Najib (Tun Razak) described it as a Chinese tsunami, but this time, it is a 'People's tsunami', and I think they (BN) did not believe that (in) Sarawak, (Pakatan Harapan) can win many more seats.

"This is not about DAP, SUPP, Pakatan Harapan or Umno and BN, it s a tsunami by the people who want to witness a new government, new hope and a brighter future," said Ms Alice after her victory at SMK Methodist on Wednesday.

She also thanked voters who gave her the mandate for another term.

Meanwhile, Mr Kong, when met by reporters, said his failure to capture the seat in the GE14 was due to national issues faced by the BN-ruled government in the peninsula.

Nevertheless, he respected the result in the spirit of democracy.