Malaysia election: Just two hours from KL, but time stands still in Bagan Datuk

BAGAN DATUK, Perak - Bagan Datuk has come under the microscope during the ongoing 15th general election campaign in Malaysia due to the man who has represented this constituency for 27 years – Zahid Hamidi.

Being the Umno president, he is within touching distance of the ultimate seat of power in Malaysia – the post of prime minister. He is also being tried for graft involving millions of ringgit, and naturally that brings scrutiny to the area he has represented for pretty much all my adult life.

Take a two-hour drive from Kuala Lumpur and you will reach a west coast town of fishing villages, coconut and oil palm plantations, old kampung houses and uneven, badly lit roads.

For those weary of city life, this atmosphere of relative calm can be a great change of pace. For me, revisiting the town of 60,000 people was like being in a time capsule.

I went to school here for a while when living with my grandmother 20 years ago. But it has been at least a decade since I visited regularly, after I moved to Kuala Lumpur and Selangor for my higher studies and work.

The roads are pretty much still the same, and many of the places still bear hallmarks of my childhood spent sporadically here.

My mother was in Bagan Datuk when she went into labour with me, but my birth certificate shows that I was born in a hospital in Teluk Intan, some 40km away.

This was because people who lived here had to go to the neighbouring constituency as this town did not have a hospital. Even today, more than 30 years later, my birth hospital remains the closest one for Bagan Datuk residents.

I can romanticise this by saying that time has stood somewhat still in these parts. But the population has more than doubled in 30 years, and I’d be remiss not to ask: Why has so little changed?

“A lot needs to be improved here – the roads, the economy. I hope politicians stop squabbling and focus on things on the ground, like inflation and infrastructure,” said Mr Tan Kian Fong, 33, who has just started an electronics shop in Bagan Datuk’s Hutan Melintang area, where much of the constituency’s businesses are located.

From the mukim of Hutan Melintang, three parallel single carriageways stretch for more than 30km to the Bagan Datuk coast, located at the mouth of the Perak River. Along that 30km stretch that is dotted by plantations on either side, only one bank with an ATM exists.

Bagan Datuk is a cul-de-sac in the south-west of Malaysia’s fourth-largest state. But, in fact, it is not all that cut off from developed areas, which makes its relative lack of development all the more stark.