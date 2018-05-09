Malaysia election: Goodies aplenty for Malaysians who show their inked fingers after voting

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - As Malaysians encourage one another to come out to vote today, some eateries are offering free food and drinks for the same reason.

The message is clear. Vote and show your stained finger after that and you can redeem your freebies.

Bangsar folk who cast their votes in time for breakfast can take a stroll from the voting centre along Jalan Bangkung to Lucky Bo restaurant, which is open from 8am to 5pm for a packet of nasi lemak at just RM0.10 (S$0.03) instead of the normal price of RM5 nett.

If they are game for it, they can then take a drive to the Teh Tarik Place outlets in The Curve or Empire Shopping Gallery or even the IOI Mall in Puchong which are offering teh tarik for half price for all customers the whole day.

For those who missed the morning nasi lemak, do not worry.

Tiki Taka in Medan Damansara is also offering free nasi lemak to voters, and the restaurant only opens from 4pm.

Voters can also claim a free nasi lemak and teh tarik from outlets under The Big Group.

Limited to 200 per outlet, they can be claimed at Plan B in Publika, Mid Valley and in Ipoh, Ben's in Pavilion, Suria KLCC, The Gardens Mall, Publika and Bangsar Shopping Centre, and Ben's General Food Store in Plaza Batai, Glo Damansara and Publika.

Petaling Jaya voters can enjoy a banana leaf lunch with Masala Wheels, which is offering a "buy one, free one" deal for voters. The place opens between noon and 2.30pm.

Only for today, Epic Fit Meals is offering a free Chummy Burger to voters at any of their three outlets in Damansara Perdana, Bandar Sunway and Mont Kiara.

A few lucky voters may be able to catch a plate of Naughty Nuri's Signature BBQ Spare Ribs and a glass of Nuri's Punch at any of the four Naughty Nuri's outlets in Desa Sri Hartamas, SS15 Courtyard, Life Centre KL and Atria Shopping Gallery.

The Signature BBQ Spare Ribs, however, is limited to the first 30 tables with voters.

In Penang, you can try the Kio-Ka Noodles in Bishop Street which is giving away 100 bowls of its signature kuay teow soup for free. Its founder Ben Low Ewe Sin said the noodle soup would be served on a first-come-first-served basis, from 3pm to 6pm only.

After all that heavy savoury stuff, fancy having a sweet, cold treat for dessert?

Kayra in Taman Tun Dr Ismail and IDC in Damansara Kim are offering a free scoop of ice cream for Malaysians who present their inked fingers.

Hail's Desserts outlets in Damansara Utama and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is offering free gula melaka blue ice cream to voters between 1pm and 3pm.

Fans of Dave's Deli can enjoy a free brownie at any of their outlets, limited to the first 100 voters per outlet.

And to end the night, some voters can opt to head towards D'Legends Bar in Taman Tun Dr Ismail which is treating voters to one free drink of their choice.