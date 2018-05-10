Malaysia GE: Formation of state govt in Perak Kedah and Sabah up to parties, says election commission

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - The formation of state governments in Perak, Kedah and Sabah, which is still unclear following the results of the 14th general election in the three states, will have to be decided by the political parties involved, the Malaysian Election Commission has said.

Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood said the commission could only announce the number of seats won by each contesting party and could not decide which party was eligible to form the state government.

"It depends on the respective party to discuss. We cannot determine who should form the government," he said in a media conference at Menara SPR here early on Thursday morning (May 10).

Earlier, he announced the results of 60 state seats for Sabah, which saw Barisan Nasional (BN) winning 29 seats, while PKR won two, DAP six, Parti Warisan Sabah 21 and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, two seats.

In Kedah, in the 36 state seats contested, PKR won 18, PAS 15 and BN three, while in Perak, PKR won 29 seats, BN 27 and PAS three out of 59 state seats.

PKR needed one more state seat to form a government with a simple majority in Perak and Kedah.