Malaysia elections: Damansara parliamentary seat sees biggest victory margin

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Malaysia's 14th general election (GE14), which has just concluded, saw the Damansara parliamentary seat create history when it recorded the highest majority nationwide, with a victory margin of 106,903 votes.

The winner in Damansara, which used to be known as Petaling Jaya Utara, Mr Tony Pua of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, won 121, 283 votes compared to Barisan Nasional's (BN) Ho Kwok Xheng, who received only 14,380 votes.

Another candidate, Mr Wong Mun Kheng (PRM) got 617 votes.

The Damansara parliamentary seat is also the seat with the most number of registered voters, at 146,322, after the re-delineation exercise of the constituencies was approved by the Dewan Rakyat last March.

The smallest majority of votes was recorded in the Tasek Gelugor Parliamentary seat in Penang. Its incumbent, Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, was only able to defend the seat with 81 majority votes after winning 18,547 votes.

His challengers, Mr Marzuki Yahaya (PKR) and Mr Rizal Hafiz Ruslan (PAS), each received 18,466 and 14,891 votes respectively.

Datuk Shabudin's performance this time was a far cry from GE13, where he won a 3,042-vote majority in a three-cornered fight.

The GE14, which was dubbed the most intense GE contested in the history of Malaysia, would also be remembered by all Malaysians as when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was returned as prime minister for the second time.

He had previously served as the fourth prime minister for 22 years from 1981 to 2003. Dr Mahathir, who was 93 years old when he contested in the Langkawi parliamentary seat, was also the oldest GE candidate to contest.

If Dr Mahathir was the oldest candidate, independent candidate and 22-year-old law student P. Prabakaran, was the youngest member of Parliament.

Mr Prabakaran defeated three other challengers to win the Batu parliamentary seat by grabbing 38,125 votes.