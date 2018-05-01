Malaysia election: Cutting out Mahathir's face from billboard was not right, says Hishammuddin

KAHANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has criticised enforcement officers who cut out the face of Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from a billboard in Ayer Hitam, Johor.

However, it is not ascertained if the enforcement officers are from the local council or the Election Commission (EC).

"I don't agree and I don't like what the enforcement officers have done.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

"There are many ways to enforce the rules and regulations, but it is not proper to cut out the face of Dr Mahathir from the billboard," he told reporters during his visit to Kampung Orang Asli in Kahang.

"If the billboard is not right, bring it down, not cut the photos from the billboard.

According to the new guidelines by the EC, campaign images are limited to the area's candidate as well as party and deputy party chiefs of the candidate's registered party. Dr Mahathir is not a candidate in Johor.

"Even if rules were broken, what they did is not correct. I do not want to see such acts by enforcement officers whether it is for candidates from our party or the Opposition," said Datuk Seri Hishammuddin.