Malaysia does not want Myanmar junta leader at summit if no progress: Foreign minister

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's Foreign Minister said on Friday (Oct 15) his country did not want Myanmar's junta chief to attend an upcoming regional leaders' summit if no progress was made on an agreed peace plan.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, speaking at a news conference, also confirmed the Myanmar junta foreign minister would attend a meeting of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) on Friday, where the issue of possibly excluding the military chief would be discussed.

He said though there was no protocol for excluding leaders in the event no consensus is reached among the member countries, there were probably other means of addressing the issue.

Several Asean members have strongly criticised the military government's inaction on a five-point plan that it agreed to with the bloc in April, centring on dialogue among all parties, humanitarian access and an end of hostilities.

Dato Erywan Yusof, the bloc's special envoy to Myanmar, last week confirmed some members had been "deep in discussions" about not inviting the coup leader to the Oct 26 - 28 virtual summit.

Myanmar, with a long history of military dictatorship and international allegations of systematic human rights abuses, has been Asean's trickiest issue since the group was formed in 1967, testing the limits of its unity and its policy of non-interference.

The United Nations, United States and China, among others, have backed Asean's efforts to find a diplomatic solution, but pressure on the group has mounted in recent months, with some critics calling for tougher measures to respond to Myanmar's recalcitrance.

More than 1,100 people have been killed since the coup, according to the United Nations, many during a crackdown by security forces on strikes and protests allied with Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government.