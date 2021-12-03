Malaysia detects first case of Omicron Covid-19 variant

It was detected in a foreign visitor from South Africa who arrived in Malaysia via Singapore on Nov 19.
KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia has detected the country's first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Friday (Dec 3).

It was detected in a foreign student from South Africa who arrived in Malaysia via Singapore on Nov 19, he said.

The student is currently under quarantine along with five others who were on a bus together from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh, Perak, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

Mr Khairy said the student entered Malaysia before the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Omicron a variant of concern.

