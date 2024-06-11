Malaysia detains Singapore tugboat for illegal anchoring in Johor waters

The tugboat and its barge were suspected of failing to report their arrival and anchoring without permission. PHOTO: THE STAR
MERSING - The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a Singapore-registered tugboat along with its barge approximately 3.5 nautical miles west of Johor’s Pulau Harimau.

The Mersing MMEA director, Maritime Commander Suhaizan Saadin, said both vessels were detained at 11am on June 11 by an MMEA patrol team during two operations codenamed “Ops Jaksa” and “Ops Tiris”.

“Inspection revealed that both vessels from Singapore were suspected of committing offences for failing to report their arrival and anchoring without permission from the Malaysian Marine Department director.

“Checks revealed that all seven crew members from both vessels were Indonesian nationals, aged between 25 and 54, including the captain,” he said in a statement.

The captain and chief engineer have been taken to the Mersing Maritime jetty to be handed over to MMEA investigators for investigation under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952, added Mr Suhaizin.

“The MMEA remains uncompromising in its stance against any activities that violate the law and is committed to continuing operations and patrols along the Malaysian Maritime Zone to curb illegal activities in the nation’s waters,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

