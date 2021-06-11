Malaysia deploys mobile vaccine trucks to inoculate people in KL housing estates

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia on Friday (June 11) started to deploy four mobile vaccine trucks to inoculate some 7,200 residents of public housing projects in Kuala Lumpur, as the country races to speed up its vaccination drive.

The three-day programme that will run until Sunday, involves four areas in the KL federal territory.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said the programme focuses on the elderly and disabled.

"Four vaccine trucks will be mobilised daily. One truck will be parked at each housing area respectively.

"Vaccinations will run from 9am to 4pm for three days with a strict standard operating procedure," he said, adding that enforcement personnel from various agencies would be stationed on-site.

A ministry spokesman, when contacted, said each truck would carry 600 vaccine doses daily.

The mobile vaccination programme is a continuation of a pilot project that took off on June 7 at a low-cost housing estate called PPR Kampung Muhibbah in Bukit Jalil.

The Federal Territory Ministry, which looks after Malaysia's three federal territories of KL, Putrajaya and Labuan, is targeting to vaccinate 80 per cent of KL residents by August this year.