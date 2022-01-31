Malaysia deploys 2,532 Covid-19 compliance teams for CNY festivities

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Some 2,532 Covid-19 compliance teams will be deployed nationwide to keep watch on activities during the Chinese New Year festive period.

Internal Security and Public Order Department director Commissioner Hazani Ghazali, who disclosed this yesterday, said more than 8,000 police personnel and officers will join hands with other enforcement agencies involved.

"The teams will be deployed as we step up our compliance operations during the festive period. We want to ensure that the SOP is adhered to.

"Patrols will be increased to emphasise the top priority on the SOP," he told The Star.

Commissioner Hazani advised the public to adhere to the SOP to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"The virus is still out there and remains dangerous. The government has relaxed some restrictions to enable interstate travel and the reunion dinner, so we hope that the public will respond by playing their part," he added.

He reminded the public on the importance of maintaining physical distancing and avoiding crowded locations.

"We will take stern action against anyone who violates the SOP under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988," he said.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, said that his men were all ready for the monitoring task and reminded the public to celebrate the festive occasion "responsibly".

He said with this year's festive SOP allowing for more interaction, the public should be mindful of the dos and don'ts.

"Police teams will be out to make sure the SOP is enforced and adhered to. The special operations will last throughout the festive period.

"While the restrictions have been eased this year, I advise all to keep safe.

"There are still certain things not allowed under the Chinese New Year celebration SOP," he noted.