Malaysia defers vote on landmark anti-smoking Bill following concerns

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian government on Tuesday (Aug 2) deferred a highly anticipated vote on a landmark Bill that aimed to ban smoking for an entire generation of adults, following concerns regarding some of its clauses.

The Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Control Bill - which has been dubbed as the generational endgame (GEG) Bill - would have become the first such law in the world should it be passed by Parliament as scheduled on Tuesday.

However, concerns over its constitutional reach, enforcement and implementation have resulted in Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin choosing to refer the Bill to a Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) for a review - which could now push the Bill's passage to November this year.

The Bill, described by Mr Khairy as a "game changer", aimed to ban smoking for anyone born from 2007 onwards, closely mirroring a similar legislation by New Zealand, which is set to ban smoking for anyone born from 2009 onwards.

However, the Malaysian Bill's reach is wider as the ban includes electronic smoking products such as vape.

Malaysian lawmakers have generally been supportive of the spirit of the legislation, but have voiced concerns about how it will be implemented, and also its enforcement.

MPs from both sides of the political divide expressed their concerns when the Bill was presented by Mr Khairy for second reading on Monday.

Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim wrote to Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to have the Bill referred to a bipartisan PSSC, while a similar call was made by the Sabah-based Parti Warisan's chief Shafie Apdal, another opposition MP.

The Bill only needs a simple majority to gain parliamentary passage with the government holding a slim six-seat majority in the Lower House.

However, some of the concerns were seemingly shared by government lawmakers as well.

Mr Khairy's party colleague from Umno, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz, said that the Bill could impede the personal liberty and freedom of choice of young adults.

Mr Khairy previously said that the Bill was too important to be passed without bipartisan backing, and on Monday agreed to reduce fines and enforcement powers of health authorities under the proposed legislation.

On Monday, Mr Khairy agreed to drop body search enforcement for minors, reduce fines to RM500 (S$155), and also introduce community service as an option instead of just fines.

Under the Act, all tobacco and electronic smoking products have to be registered with the ministry, while selling the products to anyone born from 2007 onwards is a punishable offence.