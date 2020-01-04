Malaysia defers VEP as many S'pore vehicles still without tags

MUAR • Implementation of the vehicle entry permit (VEP) system for outbound traffic at Johor's Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) has been deferred because a large number of Singapore-registered vehicles have yet to install radio frequency identification (RFID) tags.

Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Shaharuddin Khalid said that based on records, over 230,000 Singapore vehicles have registered for the VEP.

"However, only about 60,000 of them have installed the VEP-RFID, and we are targeting to get the remaining balance within the first six months of the year," he told reporters after officiating the RTD Station, the third in the country, at the Pagoh rest and service area (south-bound) in Muar along the North-South Expressway.

He said the department had received a positive reaction from Singaporeans seeking to get the VEP-RFID tags to enter the country via the Johor-Singapore Causeway and Second Link.

"Singapore-registered vehicles know the importance of registering for the VEP-RFID tag before coming into Malaysia," he said.

The VEP, renewable every five years, was announced in 2017.

The scheme was intended to determine the number of foreign vehicles entering Malaysia, and also to prevent car theft and deter car-cloning syndicates.

In September last year, the Transport Ministry had agreed to defer the enforcement of the VEP on all outbound traffic at both Johor's BSI and KSAB until further notice.

