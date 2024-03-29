Malaysia defers roll out of luxury tax

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia has deferred the implementation of the High-Value Goods Tax (HVGT), initially scheduled on May 1, much to the delight of industry players and other stakeholders.

While the government said the delay is warranted by the need for more engagement, industry players said the HVGT would not become a significant contributor to the country’s tax base and have subsequently called for a better tax system in the form of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In a reply to The Star, Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying confirmed that the HVGT has been deferred.

“The government needs to continue engaging with the industry to ensure the tax principles and legislation can be formulated and drafted carefully.

“The government will announce the new implementation date of the HVGT later,” she said on March 28.

The ministry, said Ms Lim, is in the final stage of refining certain matters related to the tax structure, especially the type of goods categorised as “high-value”, threshold determination, and tax rates.

“HVGT will only be imposed on certain goods categorised as high value. The determination of a high value is based on the set threshold.

“Fundamentally, low-income groups will not be affected by its implementation because they are unlikely to purchase high-value goods,” she added.

To ensure that the HVGT would not affect economic activities, especially in the tourism sector, Ms Lim said the Tourist Refund Scheme will be implemented.

“Foreign tourists who purchase high-value goods in Malaysia can claim a tax refund at international airports before departure, subject to the prescribed procedures and conditions.

“Furthermore, the HVGT will not be imposed in designated areas including the islands of Labuan, Langkawi, Pangkor and Tioman, as well as special areas such as free zones and licensed warehouses,” she added.

Ms Lim said the ministry would be inclusive in formulating the HVGT policy by getting industry views and stakeholders’ feedback through more meetings.

“This is to ensure that the policy would take into account various aspects including its impact on the economy, businesses and cost of living,” she added.

The HVGT Bill was slated to be passed in the just-ended Parliament meeting on March 27.