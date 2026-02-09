Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

– Malaysia will take immediate action against unauthorised houses of worship, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Feb 9, after a series of disputes over such structures that has raised concerns about national unity.

Datuk Seri Anwar said the government will no longer allow temples or shrines that do not comply with existing laws, particularly those built on land they do not legally own, and that municipal councils had been authorised to clear such areas.

The issue is particularly sensitive in Malaysia’s multi-religious society of about 33 million people. Recent disputes over temple land have drawn attention, including a long-running relocation case involving a century-old Hindu temple near Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur, as well as similar cases in Dengkil, Selangor . Hinduism is the fourth largest religion in the country after Islam, Buddhism and Christianity, and is practised mainly by the ethnic Indian community.

Mr Anwar also acknowledged that the move could prompt strong reactions, and warned against vigilantism or attempts to take matters into one’s own hands.

“I know this will invite controversy. That is why I say this clearly. Some people have gone to extremes, even launching campaigns to demolish temples.

“That is also wrong. It is not your job. This country is governed by law,” he said at the Ministry of National Unity monthly assembly.

Mr Anwar stressed that the issue was about equal application of the law, not denying religious rights, rejecting claims circulating on social media that his government was allowing unrestricted construction of houses of worship.

“All houses of worship are allowed if they follow the law. Mosques are built according to regulations. Churches are built according to regulations. The same applies to everyone,”he said.

“But we cannot legalise religious buildings built on land that does not belong to them. That cannot be allowed.”

He added that authorities must stop the unchecked spread of religious structures built without approval, including those erected on private or state land, saying this was not permitted in other countries and should form the basis of Malaysia’s policy.

Mr Anwar also rejected extreme positions on both sides of the debate.

“On one side, there are those who want to demolish, and on the other, those who want to defend everything, even when it is not legal. Both are not allowed.

“If there are issues, they must be discussed properly. But we cannot defend hundreds or thousands of temples that do not have approval or land titles,” he said.

The announcement came days after police moved to stop a planned protest in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 7 over unauthorised houses of worship , which coincided with the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Several individuals linked to the planned rally were arrested, with two organisers – including controversial Muslim preacher Zamri Vinoth – remanded for investigation, while others were released on bail.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail previously said authorities would not tolerate actions that threatened public order or exploited sensitive religious issues, adding that the rally had not been approved and police had acted to prevent disruptions to security.

Critics call for structured solutions, not demolition

Mr Zaid Malek, director of legal watchdog Lawyers for Liberty, warned that the prime minister’s remarks risked being interpreted as a green light for indiscriminate action against Hindu temples.



“What exactly does ‘cleaning up’ mean if no alternative solution is offered?” he asked in a media statement.



“The only conclusion local councils can draw is eventual demolition. That would be dangerous, provocative and unprecedented, and could have irreversible consequences for racial and religious relations in Malaysia.”

He also urged the government to withdraw any directive that could be seen as endorsing demolition.

Criticisms have also come from the opposition and rights-based figures, who say enforcement alone will not resolve long-standing disputes over Hindu temples and risks deepening racial tensions.

Dr P Ramasamy, president of URIMAI, a rights-based political party, said many temple cases were rooted in historical and administrative failures rather than deliberate violations. He noted that numerous temples were built before independence, often before modern land laws were introduced.

“I am not trying to justify illegal temples, but the issue is far more complex,” Dr Ramasamy said, adding that local councils also shared responsibility for failing to regularise older temples by allocating or selling land.

He warned that demolitions would only deepen resentment, pointing to Penang as an alternative model.

“In Penang, we did not demolish temples. We relocated them,” he said, referring to the Penang Hindu Endowments Board, which oversees and regularises temples through legal and administrative processes.

Mr S Arutchelvan, a central committee member of the Socialist Party of Malaysia, echoed the call for a structured, law-based approach, saying disputes should be resolved according to land ownership and planning law.

“Local governments must be strict. No new temples should be built without permission,” Mr Arutchelvan said, adding that temples on private land should be resolved through the courts, while those on government land fall under the responsibility of local councils.

He noted that the lack of a statutory Hindu body had worsened disputes nationwide.

While the Malaysia Hindu Sangam is often treated as a representative body and invited to interfaith dialogues, he said it does not have the legal authority of institutions such as the federal Islamic agency, Malaysia Islamic Development Department, or the Christian Federation of Malaysia.

Only Penang has a legally empowered Hindu endowments board, Mr Arutchelvan noted. He added that the Pakatan Harapan coalition led by Mr Anwar had previously pledged to establish similar boards in Kedah, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor, but that the promise has yet to be fulfilled.

The absence of such bodies outside Penang has meant that disputes over religious buildings are handled largely through enforcement rather than structured regularisation, he said.

Temple relocations in Malaysia had in the past sparked religious tensions and even escalated into violence.

For example, in 2018, clashes linked to a Hindu temple relocation in Selangor led to the death of a firefighter , an incident that continues to shape public sensitivities around the issue.