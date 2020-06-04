Malaysia sees biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since pandemic began

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia saw the biggest daily increase in new coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.

The country added 277 new cases on Thursday (June 4), of which 270 were found in immigration detention centres, according to the health ministry. That brings the total to 8,247, with 115 deaths.

While Malaysia has brought the number of cases among its citizens down to the single digits, the country is struggling to trace and contain infections spreading among migrant workers and undocumented people. The government has detained hundreds, including women and children, in immigration depots after crackdowns that started in April.

"While the rise in the number of cases is quite significant, it is also a demonstration of the good work of those on the front lines who are stepping up testing," Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, director-general of health, said in a Thursday briefing.

The government is set to lift its lockdown measures on June 9, after it allowed most economic sectors to resume operations since early May.

