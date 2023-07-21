Malaysia cops suspect object found under lawyer-activist Siti Kasim’s car is a bomb

KUALA LUMPUR - Two bottles filled with wires that were discovered behind the rear tyre of lawyer and activist Siti Kasim’s car are believed to be improvised explosive devices (IED), said the police in Malaysia.

The Brickfields police department chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the police received the distress call at 12.58pm on Friday.

“We immediately dispatched the Bomb Squad while the Fire and Rescue Department was also on hand to assist.

“The Bomb Squad managed to dispose of both bottles believed to be an IED,” he told reporters at the scene on Friday.

He said both bottles will be sent to experts for further analysis.

“We will conduct further checks to discover whether the device was active or not.

“Experts need to analyse both explosive devices further,” he said.

ACP Amihizam said police had to cordon off the area around Jalan Maarof in Bangsar and divert traffic for the safety of the public.

“We will open all routes once the police operation is concluded,” he said.

Asked whether Ms Siti had received any threats, Mr Amihizam said the police would conduct further investigation on the matter.

“We have not recorded her statement but verbally, we discovered she did not have any enemies.

“However, we will investigate,” he said.

Ms Siti had earlier claimed there was an attempt on her life after a suspicious object was discovered underneath her car while it was being serviced at a workshop in Bangsar on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook Live session, the activist said she feared the object could have been a bomb as wires could be seen in the object.

She said she contacted the police upon discovering the object.