Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia cops arrest four for allegedly setting off fireworks from car

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Three men and a woman, aged 21 to 28, were arrested on March 28 in Shah Alam and Sungai Buloh.

Three men and a woman, aged 21 to 28, were arrested on March 28 in Shah Alam and Sungai Buloh.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Google Preferred Source badge

SHAH ALAM - Police have arrested four suspects who allegedly set off fireworks from a moving car.

Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Ramsay Embol said that three men and a woman, aged 21 to 28, were arrested on March 28 in Shah Alam and Sungai Buloh.

“A car, a mobile phone and a firecracker were also seized.

“The suspects have been remanded until March 31 for further investigation,” he said.

A video had gone viral showing a man setting off fireworks from a moving vehicle in Bukit Jelutong here.

Investigations showed that the incident occurred at Elmina Rainforest along Persiaran Ficus, Seksyen U15. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Over 100 notices issued in Johor since Jan 1 under new anti-littering law
Four family members arrested over death of eight-year-old girl in Perak, Malaysia
See more on

Malaysia

Crime

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.