Malaysia cops arrest four for allegedly setting off fireworks from car
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SHAH ALAM - Police have arrested four suspects who allegedly set off fireworks from a moving car.
Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Ramsay Embol said that three men and a woman, aged 21 to 28, were arrested on March 28 in Shah Alam and Sungai Buloh.
“A car, a mobile phone and a firecracker were also seized.
“The suspects have been remanded until March 31 for further investigation,” he said.
A video had gone viral showing a man setting off fireworks from a moving vehicle in Bukit Jelutong here.
Investigations showed that the incident occurred at Elmina Rainforest along Persiaran Ficus, Seksyen U15. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK