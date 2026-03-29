Malaysia cops arrest four for allegedly setting off fireworks from car

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Three men and a woman, aged 21 to 28, were arrested on March 28 in Shah Alam and Sungai Buloh.

SHAH ALAM - Police have arrested four suspects who allegedly set off fireworks from a moving car.

Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Ramsay Embol said that three men and a woman, aged 21 to 28, were arrested on March 28 in Shah Alam and Sungai Buloh.

“A car, a mobile phone and a firecracker were also seized.

“The suspects have been remanded until March 31 for further investigation,” he said.

A video had gone viral showing a man setting off fireworks from a moving vehicle in Bukit Jelutong here.

Investigations showed that the incident occurred at Elmina Rainforest along Persiaran Ficus, Seksyen U15. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK