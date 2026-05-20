Malaysia coalition to stay intact until term ends, says minister

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The remarks by Malaysia's Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (above) are aimed at easing concerns after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier raised the prospect of a snap general election.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s unity government will remain intact until the end of its term amid speculation of snap elections, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Gabungan Parti Sarawak have given their commitment that they will support this government till the end of its term,” Mr Fahmi said on May 20 after a Cabinet meeting.

The remarks are aimed at easing concerns over the stability of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration after he earlier raised the prospect of a snap general election as tensions grew within the ruling alliance ahead of a state vote in Johor.

The speculation was further fuelled by the resignations of former ministers Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, both from Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat party.

Mr Fahmi, who belongs to Mr Anwar’s ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, said the Cabinet was also briefed on preparations for the next Parliament sitting on June 22.

The government still controls a supermajority of 151 seats in the House of Representatives with backing from coalition allies, including Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

Malaysia’s next general election must be held by Feb 17, 2028. BLOOMBERG