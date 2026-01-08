Malaysia closes deputy PM’s graft case ahead of Umno meet

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in 2023 was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in his money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption trial.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Attorney-General’s Chambers said it would take no further action against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in relation to his graft case, citing insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

“This decision brings the case to an end, in line with the powers and discretion of the Attorney-General in line with the Federal Constitution and related laws,” the AGC said in a statement on Jan 8.

Datuk Seri Zahid leads Umno, a key party in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

The deputy premier this week told the media that the party would remain with the government until the next general election, resisting some internal pressure to part ways with Datuk Seri Anwar’s coalition.

This was to leave room for the prosecution to lay the same 47 charges in the future against Mr Zahid.

Mr Anwar has in the past denied interfering in Mr Zahid’s case.

Umno is set to kick off its four-day annual general assembly on Jan 14, where party delegates may raise the topic of leaving the ruling coalition. BLOOMBERG