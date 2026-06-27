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The Malaysian Cabinet has agreed to implement hybrid working days as the new norm for the civil service with effect from Aug 1.

PUTRAJAYA – The Malaysian Cabinet has agreed to implement hybrid working days (HWD) as the new norm for the civil service with effect from Aug 1, says the Public Service Department.

Under the new arrangement, civil servants will be allowed to work two days a week from home or another location approved by their head of department and three days in the office, subject to service requirements and department guidelines.

Attendance will be in accor­dance with each state’s respective weekly rest day.

For states where the weekly rest day falls on Sunday, civil ser­vants must report in on Monday and Friday.

For Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, where the weekly rest day falls on Friday, Sunday and Thursday have been designated as compulsory office attendance days.

The department said the new arrangement would replace the existing work-from-home arrangement introduced in response to the Middle East conflict.

“HWD is a new government initiative that provides a more flexible working arrangement for civil servants without reducing official working hours,” it said in a statement on June 26 , Bernama reported.

The department said the implementation of HWD would not affect the delivery of essential ­government services to the public.

Counter services and functions requiring physical attendance will continue to operate as usual, including those in the security, defence, education, healthcare and judicial sectors. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK