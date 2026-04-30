Malaysia civil servants’ sick days drop by 30% after work-from-home policy rolls out

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The work-from-home policy was implemented on April 15.

Medical leave applications among Selangor civil servants have dropped by 30 per cent since the state government implemented its work-from-home (WFH) policy on April 15.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the arrangement, which currently involved 390 employees or 50 per cent of the workforce, would be reviewed periodically to ensure it did not affect productivity.

Of the remaining staff, he said 284 (36 per cent) were deemed ineligible because they resided within 8km of their workplace, while 109 (14 per cent) must be physically present due to the nature of their duties.

“Prior to the implementation, there were reports of workers using ‘creative excuses’ to take medical leave.

“Since the WFH arrangement began, we have seen a reduction in costs incurred due to medical reasons,” he said during the Selangor state assembly sitting in Bangunan Dewan Negeri Selangor in Shah Alam on April 29 .

He was replying to member of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly Mariam Abdul Rashid on the state’s WFH progress and potential incentives for the private sector to follow suit.

Mr Amirudin said private firms were encouraged to consider hybrid models tailored to their specific industrial needs.

He noted that the state’s investment arm Menteri Besar had adopted such schedules as far back as 2019.

“Under this arrangement, employees are not bound to a fixed 9am-5pm schedule but are required to complete nine hours a day,” he said.

To a supplementary question from Ms Mariam on whether the directive applied to constituency service centres, Mr Amirudin said the decision was left to individual administrations.

He added that such premises must remain physically accessible to handle community complaints.

On a query from Dr Mohd Zamri Mohd Zainuldin on concerns that WFH costs might be passed on to consumers, Mr Amirudin said the costs were generally offset by reduced transportation expenses for the staff.

Meanwhile, Ms Michelle Ng sought updates on a proposed public library in USJ 1.

Mr Amirudin said the Petaling Land and District Office was compiling documents to submit a land gazettement application.

He added that the Selangor Public Library Corporation (PPAS) was also preparing paperwork for the tender process, which was expected to begin in September.

The sitting has been adjourned indefinitely. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK