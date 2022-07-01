Malaysia chicken sellers openly flouting fixed prices, claims consumers' association

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Chicken sellers are selling chicken between RM10.50 (S$3.33) and RM11 per kg, openly flouting the fixed price set by the government at RM9.40 per kg, claims the Consumers' Association of Penang (CAP).

CAP education officer NV Subbarow said a survey by the association on five markets in Penang showed chicken being sold above the prices fixed by the government.

"Although a few of them have written the old price on the notice board, they are selling the chicken openly at RM11 per kg, with at least one selling at RM12 per kg," he said on Friday (July 1).

Mr Subbarow said there seemed to be ample supply of chicken in the market compared with complaints earlier by traders that there was a shortage.

"Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Ministry enforcement officers should do their rounds at these markets."

He said kampung chickens were being sold between RM20 and RM22 per kg.

"The rise in essential food products such as cooking oil and eggs has also caused distress to many families and the government should take necessary measures to control the prices of these goods.

Malaysia's chicken supply first started shrinking in February, with producers claiming that soaring costs meant they could no longer supply poultry at the existing price cap.

The cost of imported livestock feed, which has risen by 70 per cent since the war in Ukraine started, is the main factor driving up production costs, especially with the heavily weakened ringgit.

The government had previously capped the price of standard chicken at RM8.90 per kg and the price of dressed chicken at RM9.90 per kg since February.

The cap was set to be lifted on July 1, but a public uproar saw the decision being scrapped.

The new ceiling price of RM9.40 per kg was introduced on Friday.

Penang Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Ministry enforcement chief Mogan Arumugam said CAP should provide details of the market surveyed for the enforcement unit to take action.

"We will not allow traders to flout the law, but can only take action effectively if details are provided.

"Nevertheless, we will investigate CAP claims of the high chicken prices," added Mr Mogan.