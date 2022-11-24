Malaysia cheers as Anwar Ibrahim named Prime Minister

KUALA LUMPUR - After four days of political wrangling in Malaysia, supporters of Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Anwar Ibrahim cheered as the 75-year-old was sworn in as the country’s 10th prime minister.

In her Instagram post, Datuk Seri Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah, who saw her father sacked and jailed in 1998 after a fallout with then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, said: “I love you papa and I am always proud of you, even as you lay imprisoned as a prisoner of conscience.”

Mr Rafizi Ramli, the deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), a component party of PH, thanked the King for appointing Mr Anwar as the new premier.

“We must all move forward and learn to cooperate to rebuild Malaysia for the sake of its future, and the prosperity of the people of different groups, races, states and backgrounds,” the Pandan MP said in a statement.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, who is from PH, also congratulated the new premier, saying: “We are prepared to aid the Tambun MP to lead the country, especially in the face of tough economic challenges next year.”

Datuk Seri Anwar won the Tambun parlimentary seat in Saturday’s general election with a majority of 3,736 votes.

Ex-MP Ong Kian Ming from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a component party of PH, said in a statement: “We should celebrate the peaceful handover of power and the appointment of a new prime minister to lead a new government.

“But make no mistake, the hard work of forming and maintaining a stable federal government post general election has just started.”

Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong agreed. “Now a lot of hard work need to be put in for Malaysia to achieve greater heights together,” he told the Straits Times.

Former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa said in a Facebook post that Malaysians should respect the King’s decision to appoint Mr Anwar and “any gathering and activity that can lead to disharmony must be stopped”.

Social media was set alight after the Palace released a statement on Thursday, confirming that Mr Anwar would be made premier after the special meeting between the nation’s nine state monarchs.

“I was at the airport when the announcement of our 10th PM was made and I heard people scream and saw people smile from ear to ear. Might be coincidence but not long after, the airport started to play Standing In The Eyes of The World,” said Twitter user @itsraenu_, referring to a song recorded to commemorate Malaysia’s hosting of the Commonwealth Games in 1998 and performed by the country’s rock queen, Ella.

Another Twitter user @HIRAETHSXT, whose family is a staunch supporter of PH’s rival coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN), also expressed her happiness.

“Just so you know, my whole family and extended relatives all voted for PN. It’s me, and me alone, who voted for PH while I lied saying I voted the same as them. You don’t know how much I sighed for relief and sob when DSAI (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) announced as #PM10malaysia (sic),” she said, referring to Mr Anwar’s acronyms.