Malaysia cancels all Education Ministry programmes amid coronavirus fears

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK): All Education Ministry programmes, including sporting events and co-curriculum activities, for March have been suspended until further notice in Malaysia.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said this was in line with the Health Ministry's directive to postpone all mass gatherings to minimise the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"All Education Ministry staff are reminded to fully comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to control the spread of the coronavirus issued by the Health Ministry," it said on Friday (March 13).

They have also been advised to postpone travelling overseas, especially to regions or cities currently experiencing the Covid-19 outbreak and to practise good personal hygiene.

It added that those with symptoms of an infection should contact the nearest District Health Office or the National Centre for Crisis Preparation and Response.

"The Education Ministry takes the risk of transmission of Covid-19 seriously and will work closely with the Health Ministry to address this problem," it added.

As at 6.50am, Malaysia recorded 158 cases with 32 patients recovering and zero deaths.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic.