KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's economics minister said on Saturday (Jan 26) the country will cancel the US$20 billion (S$27 billion) East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project with contractor China Communications Construction Co.

Azmin Ali said at a media event that the cost of the project was too great, while giving an assurance that Malaysia would welcome all forms of investment from China on a case-by-case basis.