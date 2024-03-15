Malaysia calls up S’pore businessman Akbar Khan in probe linked to ex-finance minister Daim Zainuddin

KUALA LUMPUR – A Singaporean businessman has been called up by Malaysia’s anti-graft agency in a widening probe into dealings involving former Malaysian finance minister Daim Zainuddin, as scepticism lingers over whether the government’s crackdown is well founded or politically motivated.

“The MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) confirms that a Singaporean businessman and property developer has been called to assist in the ongoing investigation of a high-profile individual in Malaysia,” Datuk Zamri Zainul Abidin, director of MACC’s anti-money laundering division, told The Straits Times, when asked about reports of Datuk Seri Akbar Khan being called up as part of investigations.

“The businessman has also been ordered to declare his assets and the financial holdings of his family. I can confirm that more people are expected to be called for questioning in the near future in relation to this investigation,” he said.

While he did not reveal the identity of the person called up, ST’s sources confirmed that Mr Khan, who is executive chairman of Kuala Lumpur-based BRDB Developments, is being investigated by MACC. The probe involving Mr Khan was first reported by CNA.

BRDB Developments, a property company, declined to comment on the matter when contacted by ST on March 15.

Mr Khan, 83, was previously known to be involved in the luxury fashion and goods industry.

BRDB Developments developed the prominent Bangsar Shopping Centre, as well as several residential and commercial developments in Kuala Lumpur and Johor’s Iskandar Malaysia. Its website says it also has developments in the United Kingdom, Australia and Pakistan.

Mr Khan is the latest business personality called up in the MACC’s widening dragnet since Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim came to power in November 2022.

The probe into Daim began in May 2023. The anti-graft agency said it launched its investigations into the former finance minister based on information from the Pandora Papers. The documents leaked in October 2021 purportedly incriminated hundreds of global politicians and wealthy elite for tax avoidance and corruption.

The Malaysian authorities on Dec 18, 2023, seized the multimillion-dollar Ilham Tower in KL owned by Daim’s family as part of the probe.

He was charged on Jan 29 with failing to declare his assets under the country’s anti-corruption laws, while his wife was also handed the same charge on Jan 23.

Separate investigations involve two sons of former premier Mahathir Mohamad.

While Datuk Seri Anwar said the probes showcase his corruption battle against prominent people, critics have questioned whether the cases, which took place more than two decades ago, involve a personal vendetta.

Daim is an ally of Tun Dr Mahathir, and they have been critical of the Anwar administration.

Critics have also noted how allies in Mr Anwar’s ruling coalition such as Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi have had their corruption cases set aside, and former premier Najib Razak had his jail sentence reduced.