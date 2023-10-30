Malaysia buys 104 defective ventilators during Covid-19 pandemic via WhatsApp with no contract inked

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s Health Ministry bought more than 100 defective ventilators at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 but could not hold any party liable because there was no written agreement, an investigation found.

Deals on the emergency procurement of ventilators during the Covid-19 pandemic had to be done through WhatsApp due to the sheer urgency of the situation, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report on the management of the Covid-19 outbreak revealed.

The committee found that 104 of the 136 ventilators supplied by Pharmaniaga Logistics Sdn Bhd (PLSB) to the Health Ministry during the pandemic were defective, but no party was able to take responsibility as there was a lack of a written agreement between the PLSB and the Health Ministry.

It also said in the report that PLSB was directed to make an advance payment for the ventilators due to its existing relationship with the Health Ministry, despite the company having no experience and expertise in the procurement of medical equipment such as ventilators.

“Due to the extraordinary situation the world was facing at the time, emergency procurement was implemented to obtain supplies such as vaccines, ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment to deal with the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic,” said the committee.

It added that the discussions, evaluation and decisions relating to the procurement of ventilators had to be done via WhatsApp - which was not standard procedure - due to constraints during lockdown as well as the urgency and direness of the situation at that time.

The committee said that the absence of a written agreement between the Health Ministry and PLSB meant that no party could be held accountable for the 104 ventilator units that could not function.

“Due to the uncertainty of PLSB’s role in this matter, legal action could not be taken,” it said.

The PAC’s findings on expired vaccines, defective ventilators and excess PPE under the Health Ministry were published on the Parliament website on Monday.

The committee also said in its report that it found that there were discrepancies in information between the Health Ministry’s statement and the PLSB on the existence of a warranty for all 136 ventilators.

A review of the price quotation document submitted by the PLSB to the PAC indicated that the warranty had been specified by the supplier.

However, the PAC found that the document did not include all 136 ventilators and there was no acknowledgement of receipt.

On March 25, 2020, the Cabinet was informed about the need for 800 units of ventilators - 300 to replace existing equipment and 500 to fulfil new needs.

Following that, the Health Ministry’s top management asked for assistance from PLSB to get ventilators from countries that manufacture them, especially China.

According to the PAC’s findings, this was the first time that the Health Ministry procured that particular brand of ventilators from China.