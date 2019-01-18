Malaysia bus company Causeway Link rolls out new Tuas-Johor route for commuters, tourists

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian bus service provider Causeway Link has launched its new cross-border route between Malaysia and Singapore via the Second Link, making it easier for commuters in the two countries.

Handal Indah Group of Companies (HIGC) deputy executive director Lim Chern Fang said the new route opened on Dec 31, running between Medini in Iskandar Puteri here and Tuas Link MRT station in Singapore.

"The drop-off and pick-up points are located at Mall of Medini in Iskandar Puteri, and Tuas Link MRT Station in Singapore, with a 10- to 15-minute interval.

"The bus service travelling time is about half an hour to one and a half hours, depending on the traffic condition," she said, adding that the fare was RM4 (S$1.30) to Singapore and S$4 to Iskandar Puteri.

She said the introduction of the new route would also provide a more comfortable ride for commuters taking the Jurong East and Boon Lay bus service.

"This service will also benefit commuters who are working in the Tuas Industrial area in Singapore who have to make alternative daily transportation arrangements from either Boon Lay or Jurong East.

"In addition, the travelling time of this bus service will cut down commuting time by about 20 to 30 minutes during peak hours for commuters who need to transfer via MRT to the city," she said.

She said commuters from Tuas Link MRT in Singapore could be connected to various places of interest in Johor, including Legoland Malaysia Resort, Sanrio Hello Kitty Town and Johor Premium Outlet.