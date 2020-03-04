Malaysia Briefs: Solicitor-General is Malaysia's acting A-G

Solicitor-General is Malaysia's acting A-G

KUALA LUMPUR • A key position in Malaysia has been left vacant following the resignation of Tan Sri Tommy Thomas as the Attorney-General.

For now, the Solicitor-General will assume the role as provided under subsection 376(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code. The S-G is Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek.

March 9 Parliament meet 'must take place'

PETALING JAYA • The scheduled March 9 parliamentary meeting must not be postponed, as the Lower House of Parliament should be a test bed for the new Prime Minister's support, says human rights group Aliran.

The former ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan should be allowed to bring up a vote of no-confidence to see if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has a simple majority in Parliament, Aliran said.

On Monday, House Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said he has not received an update on whether the Parliament meeting would go ahead.

Azmin: Public should be allowed to protest

PETALING JAYA • The public should be allowed to express their views and not be subjected to police investigations, says MP Azmin Ali, a leading player in Malaysia's political crisis.

He said the right to peacefully protest or express views is enshrined in the Federal Constitution, but that public order and security should also be respected.

Police chief Abdul Hamid Bador has said investigations will be carried out on activists who staged a peaceful protest last weekend during the political crisis.

