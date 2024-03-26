Malaysia braces itself for the worst as heatwave expected to run until mid-April

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia is rolling out emergency measures to deal with a worsening heatwave, after temperatures edging close to 40 deg C claimed a life and threatened crop yields.

Almost half of peninsular Malaysia has been experiencing peaks of at least 35 deg C for three straight days, according to the latest data from the Meteorological Department, which expects the hot and dry spell to last until mid-April.

The extreme heat has led to the death of a 22-year-old from heat stroke, heightened the risk of water shortages and caused severe loss of yields on farms.

Malaysia is employing drones to survey peatlands susceptible to catching fire, and monitoring dwindling water levels in dams, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said in an interview on March 26.

The government will also look into ways to protect construction workers who toil for hours under the hot sun.

“For the most foreseeable events, we have the guidelines, systems and policies in place, but we constantly need to adjust them as the magnitude always changes,” said Mr Nik Nazmi.

Climate change could further exacerbate the situation, he added.

“I think it’s crucial that people realise that climate change is not some abstract doomsday or, you know, a hippie nightmare”, said Mr Nik Nazmi.

In the worst-case scenario, the government is prepared to close down schools and even businesses.

Singapore is also reeling under the heat, with temperatures over 36 deg C recorded in some parts of the country on March 24.

Some schools in the island-state eased uniform requirements because of the persistently high heat, according to notices sent to parents.

As a long-term response to more frequent and severe heatwaves, the Malaysian authorities plan to invest in heat-resistant crops.

“The heat has led to problems with our imported rice, and that has put more pressure on us, so the agriculture ministry is looking into that seriously,” said Mr Nik Nazmi.

The country is working with the United Nations’ climate bank, the Green Climate Fund, to prepare a National Adaptation Plan to be rolled out from 2026, he added. That would go beyond emissions mitigation and address issues surrounding water security, agriculture, infrastructure and public health in the face of climate change. BLOOMBERG