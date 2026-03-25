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Malaysia border agency nabs 17, including 2 S’poreans, at JB checkpoint over immigration offences

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Cars entering Johor from Singapore at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex.

Cars entering Johor from Singapore at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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PETALING JAYA - Seventeen suspects, including two Singaporeans, have been arrested by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) after inspections led to the discovery of immigration offences.

In a statement on Tuesday (March 24), AKPS said the arrests were made the day before at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Johor Bahru.

“The arrests followed thorough inspections of individuals detected entering the BSI area without authorisation and failing to produce valid travel documents.

“Of the total, 11 were Indonesian nationals, two were Singaporean nationals, one was an Egyptian national, and the remaining three were Malaysians believed to be acting as drivers,” it said.

The AKPS added that four vehicles were also seized.

“Do not engage in any activities involving transporting or harbouring illegal immigrants, as strict action, including vehicle forfeiture, will be taken against complicit parties,” it said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.