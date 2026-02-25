Malaysia blocks same-sex dating websites Grindr and Blued

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia's communications ministry is considering blocking downloads for the Grindr app.

KUALA LUMPUR - Legal steps are being reviewed to curb the presence of LGBTQ+ dating applications Grindr and Blued from app stores, Malaysia’s Parliament was told.

The Communications Ministry said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is taking these measures.

To date however, it said the MCMC has yet to receive any requests to remove said applications from mobile application download stores.

The ministry, however, noted that the MCMC has already blocked access to related websites.

“Control over applications on platforms such as Google Play and Apple Store is subject to regulations and policies set by the said platform providers, since both applications are owned by foreign companies operating outside of Malaysia,” it said in a written parliamentary reply on Feb 25.

The ministry said MCMC remains committed to ensuring the domestic online space is free from content that violates laws.

“The MCMC too takes action against content or application functions that violate local. This includes those that spread lewd or immoral content, exploitation, abuse, scams, exploiting children or threats towards public safety,” it said.

It added that the MCMC will apply to remove and block the content.

The information will then be channeled to enforcement agencies such as the police for further investigation.

The ministry was responding to a question by Padang Terap MP Nurul Amin Hamid who asked if the MCMC will work together with app store providers to block downloads of dating applications such as Grindr, Blued and Growlr. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK