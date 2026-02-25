Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia blocks same-sex dating websites Grindr and Blued

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia's communications ministry is considering blocking downloads for the Grindr app.

Malaysia's communications ministry is considering blocking downloads for the Grindr app.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Google Preferred Source badge

KUALA LUMPUR - Legal steps are being reviewed to curb the presence of LGBTQ+ dating applications Grindr and Blued from app stores, Malaysia’s Parliament was told.

The Communications Ministry said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is taking these measures.

To date however, it said the MCMC has yet to receive any requests to remove said applications from mobile application download stores.

The ministry, however, noted that the MCMC has already blocked access to related websites.

“Control over applications on platforms such as Google Play and Apple Store is subject to regulations and policies set by the said platform providers, since both applications are owned by foreign companies operating outside of Malaysia,” it said in a written parliamentary reply on Feb 25.

The ministry said MCMC remains committed to ensuring the domestic online space is free from content that violates laws.

“The MCMC too takes action against content or application functions that violate local. This includes those that spread lewd or immoral content, exploitation, abuse, scams, exploiting children or threats towards public safety,” it said.

It added that the MCMC will apply to remove and block the content.

The information will then be channeled to enforcement agencies such as the police for further investigation.

The ministry was responding to a question by Padang Terap MP Nurul Amin Hamid who asked if the MCMC will work together with app store providers to block downloads of dating applications such as Grindr, Blued and Growlr. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Malaysia reviews sodomy law enforcement amid Islamist pressure
Malaysia rejects LGBTQ culture, orders probe into pride event
See more on

Malaysia

Marriage - same-sex

LGBT+

Mobile apps

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.