Malaysia blocks Grok AI chatbot over sexually explicit content

Mr Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot was used to generate sexually explicit and non-consensual manipulated images.

PETALING JAYA – The Grok artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has been temporarily blocked in Malaysia from Jan 11.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said this was due to repeated misuse of the AI chatbot to generate obscene, sexually explicit, indecent, grossly offensive and non-consensual manipulated images, despite prior regulatory engagement and formal notices issued to X and xAI.

Images included content involving women and minors.

MCMC said in a statement issued on Jan 11: “MCMC had issued notices to X and xAI on Jan 3 and 8, demanding, amongst others, the implementation of effective technical and moderation safeguards to prevent AI-generated content that may contravene Malaysian law, including Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“However, the responses submitted on Jan 7 and 9 by X relied primarily on user-initiated reporting mechanisms and failed to address the inherent risks posed by the design and operation of the AI tool.”

It added: “MCMC considers this insufficient to prevent harm or ensure legal compliance.”

“The restriction is imposed as a preventive and proportionate measure while legal and regulatory processes are ongoing,” it said, adding that access to Grok would remain restricted until effective safeguards are implemented, particularly to prevent content involving women and children.

MCMC also said that it remains open to engagement with X and xAI, subject to demonstrable compliance with Malaysian law.

“Members of the public are strongly urged to promptly report harmful online content to MCMC and, where appropriate, lodge police reports with the police,” it said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK