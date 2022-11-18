Malaysia backs Dutch court’s decision convicting 3 in downing of Flight MH17

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday said Malaysia supported the decision by a Dutch court to sentence three suspects for their role in the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.

A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men with ties to the Russian security services and sentenced them to life in prison over the downing of MH17 above eastern Ukraine in July 2014, during a Moscow-backed separatist uprising that foreshadowed Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.

The court found that an anti-aircraft missile system provided to separatist forces by the Russian military brought down the commercial plane on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 people aboard.

The crash was by far the biggest loss of civilian life in the conflict up to that time, eliciting global outrage.

Some of the victims’ families have suggested that the West’s failure to punish Moscow then is in part responsible for the invasion of Ukraine and the Russian war crimes that have become a part of everyday life in the country today.

“I’ve always said that our family members were the first non-Ukrainian people that were the victims of a war that started eight years ago,” said Mr Piet Ploeg, chair of the MH17 Flight Disaster Foundation, representing most family members of the crash victims.

Thursday’s verdict offered a bare measure of justice for the victims’ relatives, as the three men convicted are believed to be living in Russia or Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, where they are unlikely to be apprehended.

But the judges did clearly highlight the Kremlin’s role in the crash – it armed separatists in eastern Ukraine and instigated their uprising – and emphasised Russia’s responsibility for the tragedy against the backdrop of the current war.

The judges found two Russians – Igor Girkin, a former colonel in Russia’s Federal Security Service, and Sergei Dubinsky, a former Russian military intelligence officer – guilty of murder and downing a plane.

A Ukrainian citizen, Leonid Kharchenko, who led a Russian-backed separatist military unit, was convicted on the same charges.

A fourth defendant, Oleg Pulatov, also a former Russian military intelligence officer, was acquitted because he was considered insufficiently involved in the episode.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the “important court decision”, but in a message posted on Twitter said the masterminds behind the attack must also face trial, “as the feeling of impunity leads to new crimes”. REUTERS, NYTIMES