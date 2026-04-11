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A bulldozer clears rubble around the wreckage of a car and buildings hit by Israeli air strikes in Beirut, Lebanon.

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KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia is awaiting the United Nations’ decision on whether to extract its peacekeeping troops, including the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) 850-13, from Lebanon as the situation there escalates, says Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled said the situation in Lebanon is no longer aligned with a peacekeeping mission under the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

“When we sent our troops to join Unifil in Lebanon, the purpose was as a peacekeeping force between the conflicting parties, namely Israel and Hezbollah, to prevent further fighting,” he said

“But the situation has changed,” he told reporters on April 11. “They are at war with each other, and that is not the mandate given to Malbatt or other forces under Unifil.”

Mr Mohamed Khaled said there are currently about 600 personnel under Malbatt, including several officers and members from Brunei, on the ground in Lebanon.

He said the troops were deployed as peacekeepers, and their equipment and weapons were suited to that role, not for engagement in an active conflict.

He said the decision would be made between the Malaysian government and the UN, not unilaterally by the Defence Ministry.

“Wisma Putra has requested the UN to determine that the situation has changed and to review whether the continued presence of these forces is appropriate. We are now waiting for a response from them,” he said.

“The request has been made and conveyed by the Foreign Ministry. As the Defence Ministry, we will wait for the decision,” he added. “At the moment, our troops have been instructed to cease all patrol efforts and remain in their bunker.”

On April 9, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia would request the UN to review the terms of deployment for peacekeeping missions, including Malbatt 850-13, following the worsening security situation in Lebanon.

He said the current conditions were no longer conducive to a peacekeeping mission and raised concerns over the safety of Malaysian personnel stationed there. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK