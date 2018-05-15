Malaysia aviation regulator denies pressure to cancel extra AirAsia flights for election

An AirAsia plane arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 on Dec 13, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
56 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's aviation regulator on Tuesday (May 15) denied it had ordered budget airline AirAsia to cancel extra flights to help voters return home for Malaysia's recent election.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) said it had lodged a police report against AirAsia Chief Executive Tony Fernandes, who said the airline had been summoned by Mavcom before polling day and told to cancel all its additional flights.

 

Mavcom "categorically refutes the accusation that it told AirAsia to cancel all 120 additional flights applied for by AirAsia during the 14th Malaysian General Election period," the regulator said in a statement.

 

