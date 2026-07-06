Malaysia authorities increase surveillance at KLIA to combat touts

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Additional personnel will be stationed at both terminals of Kuala Lumpur International Airport starting next week to enhance deterrence.

SEPANG – Additional officers from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be stationed at both terminals of Kuala Lumpur International Airport to address the increasing issue of touts targeting unsuspecting foreign tourists.

At a press conference held at KLIA T2 on July 6, JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli reported that a special operation took place between June 12 and 26.

“We received reports indicating that victims were being deceived by these touts, who charged exorbitant fees for transport to Kuala Lumpur. What would typically cost RM80 (S$25) was inflated to between RM500 and RM800, and victims were prevented from leaving the vehicles if they did not pay,” he said.

“This operation focused on both terminals and was conducted in collaboration with the Transport Ministry and MAHB (Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad). Our officers conducted undercover operations and received assistance from non-Malaysians to help identify these touts. During the operation, we inspected 59 vehicles, with 54 being seized for engaging in these activities,” he added.

Of the 54 vehicles seized, 27 were privately owned and 16 were registered as e-hailing vehicles. He also mentioned that some foreign touts, specifically from Bangladesh, were detected.

“We found that they often targeted fellow Bangladeshis because of their shared language,” he said.

JPJ statistics from January to June revealed that 133 vehicles had also been seized for road tout activities.

The director-general noted that additional personnel will be stationed at both terminals starting next week to enhance deterrence.

“At present, we have only 17 officers on duty, working shifts from 7am to 12am. However, these touts operate around the clock, including at 5am when flights start arriving. Therefore, we will increase our presence at the terminals to ensure 24-hour coverage. JPJ Selangor will conduct daily patrols, and I have instructed that more personnel be assigned on a permanent basis beginning next week,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK