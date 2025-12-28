Malaysia army chief placed on leave amid investigation: Media

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s army chief, General Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, has taken immediate leave pending an investigation into allegations against him, state-owned news agency Bernama reported.

The move will allow the authorities to investigate these allegations “without any conflict of interest”, Defence Minister Khaled Nordin said in a comment reported by Bernama.

He did not explicitly state the nature or the subject of the allegations.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in army procurement projects from 2023 to 2025, the Bernama report stated, citing the commission’s chief, Tan Sri Azam Baki.

That probe began on Dec 23, the report stated.

A preliminary review found that several companies had repeatedly secured high-value army contracts, the report said, without identifying the source of this information.

The commission had taken statements from three individuals as of Dec 24, it stated.

The ministry’s press department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Dec 28. BLOOMBERG