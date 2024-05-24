Malaysia anti-graft chief’s 2nd extension draws flak and questions on Anwar reforms

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to again extend the tenure of controversial anti-graft chief Azam Baki has courted criticism amid growing concerns over corruption in Malaysia.

The decision has also cast the spotlight on yet another promised reform that Datuk Seri Anwar’s administration has failed to deliver on - to replace the prime minister’s discretion to appoint the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) head with a more transparent process. This reform was part of the campaign pledges of the premier’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition at the November 2022 polls.

“The reappointment of an individual plagued with scandals he has not answered for, to such an important office is already disappointing,” said the Center to Combat Corruption & Cronyism in a May 14 statement.

But “the fundamental issue” beyond Tan Sri Azam’s May 12 extension for another year, according to the graft watchdog, is that “the institutional capacity to combat corruption and uphold good governance... shall remain impaired without sufficient devolution of the powers... in the hands of the Prime Minister.”

There were already calls for a more transparent process from civil society groups even when Mr Azam was given his first extension as MACC’s chief commissioner in May 2023 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in his role as Cabinet spokesperson on May 15, acknowledged the right to express such concerns. “But at the same time, there are several considerations made by Prime Minister Anwar in making this decision”, he said, without detailing them.

Mr Anwar had also said at the Qatar Economic Forum on May 14 that it would be a “disaster” to expedite reforms by assuming that “the elites have all the answers without even interacting with the masses.”

The statement was widely mocked by analysts and civil society, with electoral reforms coalition Bersih pointing out that “for 25 years (in opposition), Anwar called for electoral reforms and the abolition of draconian weapons such as the Sedition Act”.

“How about separating the offices of prime minister and finance minister or imposing term limits for the prime minister,” asked Bersih executive director Ooi Kok Hin, referring to the campaign promises made by PH less than two years ago. “Why are they [the reforms] suddenly ‘radical’ now?”, he said, dismissing the notion that these reforms would shock the masses.

Mr Azam’s one-year extension came despite claims by activists and opposition figures of selective prosecution and abuse of power deepening in the past year. An Ipsos poll in March showed that 47 per cent of Malaysians felt the country was heading in the wrong direction, as compared to 26 per cent in January 2023, with corruption cited as the main concern.

The MACC head was already under a cloud prior to his first reappointment. Then, he had claimed that the publicly traded shares valued at close to RM1 million in his account in breach of civil service rules, in fact belonged to his brother, despite proxy trading being illegal.

Several graft cases pursued against corporate entities also raised eyebrows, with police investigating claims the MACC aided a “corporate mafia” in hostile takeovers, an allegation repeated by a defence lawyer in court.

One such firm, Pestech, was vindicated in claiming wrongful prosecution after graft charges filed against it in January 2023 were withdrawn six months later.