Malaysia anti-graft body says has unearthed cases of sex for grades

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA) - There have been instances of teachers asking students for sex in exchange for good examination scores, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull has said, warning that such cases are dangerous for the country's future generation.

He said there have also been instances where students tried to "bribe" their schoolmates to win votes so they can be elected as class monitor or school prefect.

"If these sort of corrupt acts have already occurred in schools, it will be worse when the students become adults and future leaders," said Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri at a panel discussion organised by the MACC and the Education Ministry in Putrajaya.

"That's why we need to educate our children on corruption as young as possible."

Mr Mohd Shukri did not provide details on the sex-for-grade cases, which the MACC has unearthed.

He said corruption should be made a subject in schools to educate children about the dangers of graft.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik, who delivered the closing speech at the forum, encouraged students whose teachers had asked them for sex in return for good grades to file police reports.

"Don't hide it. We cannot take action if we are not aware of it. We want to make sure schools are a safe and happy place for all children and teachers," Dr Maszlee said.

"Let the young people be conditioned into disliking corruption early in their lives because the level of corruption in the country at the moment is too worrying," said Mr Mohd Shukri.

Dr Maszlee said schools would roll out anti-graft related education to youngsters through the Civics and Citizenship Education (CCE) subject.

"We won't have a subject just on corruption. Instead, we will incorporate it as a topic in the syllabus of the CCE, which we will reintroduce in all primary and secondary schools mid-next year," he said, adding that MACC has provided the ministry with the proposed anti-graft syllabus.

Dr Maszlee said pre-schoolers would also be exposed to the topic of corruption.

"However, they will be introduced through certain activities that will expose them to good values and let them know there are bad things to avoid out there," he said, noting that CCE would be a compulsory subject.