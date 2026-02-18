Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia announces 30% fare discount for electric train service on all routes during Ramadan

During festive periods, transport operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad keeps spare sets of trains in case of breakdowns.

Malaysia's Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad is offering a 30 per cent discount for all Electric Train Service routes in conjunction with Ramadan.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering a 30 per cent discount for all Electric Train Service (ETS) routes in conjunction with Ramadan.

In a statement, KTMB said the discount will be available starting Feb 18.

Passengers can enjoy the discount by using the promo codes NURRAMADAN or RAMADANTIBA, depending on the train number and travel date.

Tickets can be purchased via the KITS mobile app, the official KTMB website, or KTMB kiosk machines at selected stations.

On Feb 15, KTMB had announced a 20 per cent discount for selected ETS trips from Feb 15 to 22 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations and the start of Ramadan. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

