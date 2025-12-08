Malaysia announces 30% discount to mark start of new electric train service from KL to JB

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia's railway operator KTMB will soon offer a 30 per cent discount to mark the launch of its electric train services to JB Sentral

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s national railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will offer a special 30 per cent discount to mark the launch of its electric train service (ETS) to JB Sentr al, beginning Dec 12.

In a statement on Dec 8, KTMB said the discount applies to the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral sector for travel from Dec 12 to Jan 11, 2026.

KTMB chief technical officer Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin said passengers can enjoy the offer by using the JBBEST p romotion code when purchasing tickets, with 5,000 promotion codes available, subject to the terms and conditions.

He said that access to the public transport not only facilitated daily mobility but also supported the growth of Johor’s tourism industry and economy by attracting more tourists, including those from Singapore.

“This implementation is timely ahead of the school holiday season and the year-end period, a time when many Malaysians travel to Johor for their holidays, while residents of Johor can travel more easily to destinations outside the state via the ETS service.

“This facility will enhance domestic mobility and stimulate tourism and business activities in both directions,” he said.