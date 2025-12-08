Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia announces 30% discount to mark start of new electric train service from KL to JB

Malaysia's railway operator KTMB will soon offer a 30 per cent discount to mark the launch of its electric train services to JB Sentral

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s national railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will offer a special 30 per cent discount to mark the launch of its electric train service (ETS) to JB Sentral, beginning Dec 12.

In a statement on Dec 8, KTMB said the discount applies to the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral sector for travel from Dec 12 to Jan 11, 2026.

KTMB chief technical officer Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin said passengers can enjoy the offer by using the JBBEST promotion code when purchasing tickets, with 5,000 promotion codes available, subject to the terms and conditions.

He said that access to the public transport not only facilitated daily mobility but also supported the growth of Johor’s tourism industry and economy by attracting more tourists, including those from Singapore.

“This implementation is timely ahead of the school holiday season and the year-end period, a time when many Malaysians travel to Johor for their holidays, while residents of Johor can travel more easily to destinations outside the state via the ETS service.

“This facility will enhance domestic mobility and stimulate tourism and business activities in both directions,” he said.

Tickets can be purchased via the KITS Style application, KTMB’s official website at

www.ktmb.com.my

, or at KTMB kiosk machines for the convenience and comfort of customers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

