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– Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to intensify diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Middle East conflict, protect civilian lives and create space for negotiation towards a peaceful and lasting resolution, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said following a brief visit to Jakarta on March 27.

Datuk Seri Anwar met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for a closed-door session at the Indonesian State Palace in Central Jakarta. The leaders discussed recent geopolitical developments, including the ongoing conflict between Iran and US-Israeli forces.

Mr Anwar later wrote on Facebook that they had a “meaningful meeting” that “opened constructive space to find common ground” in addressing the conflict.

“Amid growing global uncertainty, Malaysia and Indonesia reaffirm the need to strengthen principled regional cohesion to preserve peace, ensure stability, and enhance economic resilience for the well-being of the people,” he said.

“At the same time, the continuity of global supply chains and strategic trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, must be safeguarded from disruption.”

In a statement, Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said the meeting of around three hours between two “old friends” was “warm”, but said little else about what was discussed.

Prior to the meeting, Mr Anwar posted on Instagram that he and Mr Prabowo had a phone call on March 23 to discuss the conflict, during which Mr Prabowo invited him to Jakarta for a face-to-face meeting.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on March 27. PHOTO: INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT PRESS BUREAU

Mr Anwar has taken a strident position on the Iran-Israel conflict, saying on March 25 that Iran has the right to defend its sovereignty and condemning Israeli strikes on the country.

Mr Prabowo, who has been under fire for joining the US-led Board of Peace on Gaza, has been more circumspect. He has said that he would hold a national address about the conflict and its effects on Indonesia, but has yet to do so.

Mr Anwar’s approach seems to have paid off, as he announced on March 26 that Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian had granted Malaysian vessels clearance to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has effectively closed the key waterway, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes , since it was struck by the US and Israel on Feb 28 .

Meanwhile, Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on March 27 that two oil tankers owned by state-owned petroleum company Pertamina were still stuck in the strait.